The Surprising Step You Should Take Before Adding Milk To Cereal For An Even Better Breakfast

A bowl of cereal is one of the simplest, most satisfying breakfasts you can get. Still, people look for ways to make it even better. One incredibly easy hack has been trending social media and claims that the answer is freezing the cereal beforehand. The steps are simple: Pour the desired cereal into a bowl, then place it in the freezer. The length of time long is best depends on the preference of the hacker and perhaps the cereal, but the general consensus is about one to two hours. In case the question crossed anyone's mind — yes, cereal can be frozen much like most food. In fact, supporters state that it not only extends the cereal's shelf life, it also enhances its flavor. Freezing cereal also helps to maintain its crunchy texture, and may even keep any accompanying milk refreshingly cold.

Some of this makes scientific sense. When it comes to texture, the ice crystals that form when freezing the cereal may help bring an added crunch. Additionally, storing a bag of cereal in a chiller can slow the oxidation process, meaning it won't get stale as fast as it would otherwise. However, it's worth mentioning that those trying this may want to use some caution. The ice crystallizations created from freezing the cereal for too long could change the cereal's structure and cause it to get mushy once it starts thawing.