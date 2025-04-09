The Secret Ingredient To Copycat Bob Evans Banana Bread

One of the highlights of all-American family restaurant Bob Evans' extensive menu of classics (which include everything from omelets to hearty sandwiches) would have to be the chain's banana nut bread. Baked daily in its restaurants, it's been praised for being delectably moist. So, what's the secret? Bob Evans did publish a recipe for a cinnamon swirl variation of its banana bread that doesn't give much away, following standard tips about choosing ripe bananas and not using too much flour.

While Bob Evans' recipe isn't much help for cracking the code on the chain's beloved banana bread, we think the key is to focus on nailing the moist bite that diners rave about and there's one specific ingredient that can help recreate that perfect moistness: sour cream. Blogger Two Pink Peonies recommends using sour cream in place of butter in your banana bread recipe to replicate the Bob Evans version.

Another online hack suggests following a standard banana bread recipe, but sealing it in a zip-top bag after it comes out of the oven to lock in moisture. This goes against general advice to let baked goods cool on a rack so they don't get soggy, but it may help recreate the sticky top of the Bob Evans banana bread by forcing the sugar and moisture to congeal together.