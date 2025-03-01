There's Only One Drink At Starbucks You Can't Order Venti-Size

Picture the original Starbucks stereotype: A patron ordering an incredibly complicated-sounding drink meeting their precise preference for flavor, milk-to-coffee ratios, sweetness, caffeine content, etc. With such a customizable menu, it's no surprise that Starbucks has an extensive, unofficial secret menu that allows customers to order anything from Pennywise-inspired Frappuccinos to a blackberry caramel macchiato. But there's one thing you absolutely cannot order at Starbucks, and that's a venti, or 20-ounce, nitro cold brew.

Nitro cold brew infuses cold brew coffee with nitrogen when poured, giving it a creamy texture characterized by tiny bubbles. A nitrogen infusion also helps preserve the coffee's flavor for longer, a definite plus for an industry that relies on a product whose freshness deteriorates rather quickly. It's also relatively cheap to produce and helps coffee shops minimize waste due to its longer shelf life. So why won't Starbucks sell its popular nitro cold brew in its largest size? A defining characteristic of the beverage is the creamy foam on top of the cup; at a venti's 20 ounces, that foam will fade away all too quickly, ruining the drink's signature quality.