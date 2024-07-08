Here's How Many Champagne Bottles You Need For 20 Mimosas

Whether you've got an epic brunch planned for your next Sunday Funday, or are entertaining a crowd for some daytime tipples, chances are mimosas will be involved. Perhaps one of the easiest cocktails going, your classic mimosa recipe contains two simple ingredients: Champagne or sparkling wine and orange juice. Plus, it can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. This ease of preparation makes this drink a natural choice when entertaining (or simply making drinks for) a crowd.

Planning on serving, say, 20 people? Let's make sure you've got a sufficient bubbly supply with a little wine math. A standard bottle of wine contains 750 milliliters of liquid or about 25.4 ounces. A typical mimosa is made from equal parts orange juice and sparkling wine. And, an everyday champagne flute that you would likely see at a bottomless mimosa brunch spot holds about 6 ounces, give or take. So, a few quick calculations suggests that, for 20 mimosas, you'll need about 60 ounces of bubbly total or a little more than two bottles. Since you never know who's going to want seconds (or thirds), or who's going to pour with a heavier hand, we suggest grabbing three for good measure.