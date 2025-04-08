The 3 Sauces You Need For A DIY Honey Mustard At Five Guys

Five Guys has made its name in the burger and fries business. It has won copious accolades for its food, including being crowned the best burger joint by the prestigious Harris Poll. In fact, when it comes to the burger chain with the most burger toppings, this Shake Shack rival comes out on top. However, there is one popular condiment these eateries do not offer to customize burgers or hot dogs: honey mustard sauce. There's mayo, ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, A-1 sauce, and hot sauce, but no honey mustard. Luckily, there is a DIY option, and this is a Five Guys secret you will wish you knew sooner.

According to a Reddit post written by a Five Guys employee, you can ask for equal parts mayo, mustard, and barbecue sauce on your burger or dog, and it will give you a sauce that echoes the taste of your favorite honey mustard sauce. A traditional honey mustard sauce uses mustard, either yellow or Dijon, honey, and mayo. Some recipes also call for vinegar or lemon juice to brighten and balance the flavors. So, while Five Guys offers the creamy and tangy elements of this condiment, the barbecue sauce is the wild card substitute for the honey. How does it taste?