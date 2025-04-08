The 3 Sauces You Need For A DIY Honey Mustard At Five Guys
Five Guys has made its name in the burger and fries business. It has won copious accolades for its food, including being crowned the best burger joint by the prestigious Harris Poll. In fact, when it comes to the burger chain with the most burger toppings, this Shake Shack rival comes out on top. However, there is one popular condiment these eateries do not offer to customize burgers or hot dogs: honey mustard sauce. There's mayo, ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, A-1 sauce, and hot sauce, but no honey mustard. Luckily, there is a DIY option, and this is a Five Guys secret you will wish you knew sooner.
According to a Reddit post written by a Five Guys employee, you can ask for equal parts mayo, mustard, and barbecue sauce on your burger or dog, and it will give you a sauce that echoes the taste of your favorite honey mustard sauce. A traditional honey mustard sauce uses mustard, either yellow or Dijon, honey, and mayo. Some recipes also call for vinegar or lemon juice to brighten and balance the flavors. So, while Five Guys offers the creamy and tangy elements of this condiment, the barbecue sauce is the wild card substitute for the honey. How does it taste?
Use more mayo
After giving this suggestion a whirl, mixing the three ingredients, and adjusting the ratios slightly so the sauce wasn't too smoky, savory, or spicy, the verdict was swift. It is fair to say that the taste is missing the unique element that honey adds to the taste of a true honey mustard sauce. One observer noted that the mayo is a key ingredient in this hack, and we couldn't agree more. If you are feeling a little heavy-handed with this dense spread, it will only enhance the tasting experience. In fact, we recommend using twice as much mayo as mustard and barbecue sauce.
This combination of condiments does give a Five Guys burger a sweet and tangy flavor that is synonymous with a honey mustard-style condiment, but to manage expectations, it should be noted that while this triple ingredient sauce can fill the void and is quite tasty, it ain't exactly like the real thing. The inventors of honey mustard can take a bow because it is difficult to replicate its taste. What is actually being created with the mayo, mustard, and barbecue sauce is more in line with a South Carolina mustard-based barbecue sauce sans the mayo. But if you have the hankering, these three condiments are quite tasty together and worth a try the next time you are at Five Guys.