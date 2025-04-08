The Hearty Crust Swap To Try With Your Next Quiche
Quiche is one of the ultimate comfort foods: a custardy bite juxtaposed with a crisp, buttery crust. But going the traditional route with pastry or opting for a frozen pie crust doesn't have to be the only way. You can try a savory, crisp potato crust. Yes, add a layer of heartiness to your next quiche Lorraine, leek and mushroom quiche, or quiche with broccoli and cheddar by using a layer of good ol' fashioned spuds as the structure.
A potato crust can be made several different ways. For those who constantly have leftovers, potato crust can be made with leftover mashed potatoes by creating a sort of "dough" with the mashed potatoes by spreading them in a pie plate the same way you would with a traditional dough. You can also, of course, make fresh mashed potatoes from scratch or even order mashed spuds from your favorite fast food chain and use them. You can also go au gratin style for your crust by thinly slicing potatoes on a mandolin and layering and overlapping them as a crust in your pie plate before pouring in your egg filling. Lastly, you can use prepped shredded potatoes — think frozen hash browns from the freezer section — and create a sort of crust around your pie plate by brushing them with butter and baking before layering in other ingredients. The route you go will determine the texture, too, so aim for something that'll give you the taste and crunch you want.
Why try a potato crust?
So, why opt for a potato crust instead of the traditional flaky, buttery pastry most of us know and love? If you're having a brunch party and plan on hosting individuals that eat gluten-free or have other dietary restrictions, the potato crust is an excellent option. Most recipes have mashed potatoes, hash browns, or thinly sliced potatoes with nothing but butter (if anything is added at all). Plus, you can switch up the fat meant to bind the potatoes together, if needed.
Traditional pastry, whether homemade or frozen, consists of butter, salt, flour, and other ingredients. Crusts made from potatoes can boast the added nutrition from the root veggies, including fiber so you can feel fuller, vitamins C and B6, potassium, and calcium. So those that are looking for a vitamin boost or looking to sneak some veggies into their kids' diets — take note. Regardless of why you're trying it, the alternative potato crusts can be fun and delicious, so give it a shot!