The Hearty Crust Swap To Try With Your Next Quiche

Quiche is one of the ultimate comfort foods: a custardy bite juxtaposed with a crisp, buttery crust. But going the traditional route with pastry or opting for a frozen pie crust doesn't have to be the only way. You can try a savory, crisp potato crust. Yes, add a layer of heartiness to your next quiche Lorraine, leek and mushroom quiche, or quiche with broccoli and cheddar by using a layer of good ol' fashioned spuds as the structure.

A potato crust can be made several different ways. For those who constantly have leftovers, potato crust can be made with leftover mashed potatoes by creating a sort of "dough" with the mashed potatoes by spreading them in a pie plate the same way you would with a traditional dough. You can also, of course, make fresh mashed potatoes from scratch or even order mashed spuds from your favorite fast food chain and use them. You can also go au gratin style for your crust by thinly slicing potatoes on a mandolin and layering and overlapping them as a crust in your pie plate before pouring in your egg filling. Lastly, you can use prepped shredded potatoes — think frozen hash browns from the freezer section — and create a sort of crust around your pie plate by brushing them with butter and baking before layering in other ingredients. The route you go will determine the texture, too, so aim for something that'll give you the taste and crunch you want.