Chickpea Crust Pizza Is The Protein-Packed Swap You Need To Try

A crust can make or break a pizza. Whether it's too soggy, too stiff, or too bland, a poorly-made crust can diminish the quality of a well-made pizza, even if it's got a legendary cheese pull. But it's not always the taste and texture of a crust that can disappoint. For some foodies, it's also the nutritional value of the crust that matters. The dough that forms a regular pizza crust is typically made with flour, yeast, salt, and oil. Although it's a timeless combination, flour-based pizza crust isn't exactly a superfood. To give your pizza crust a nutritional upgrade packed with protein — an essential macronutrient that sustains muscle, bone, and skin health — use a chickpea crust.

Chickpea crust is made with, you guessed it, chickpea flour instead of all-purpose flour. Made by finely grinding dried chickpeas, chickpea flour contains a cool 20 grams of protein per cup — that's 54% more protein than all-purpose flour. When studded with protein-dense toppings like sausage, pepperoni, or buffalo chicken, you can significantly boost a pizza's overall protein value and reach your recommended dietary allowance without defaulting to the same old grilled meats you've been begrudgingly eating for weeks. In addition to its impressive protein content, chickpea flour is gluten-free. Plus, chickpea flour is an abundant source of digestion-improving fiber and a slew of essential vitamins and minerals.