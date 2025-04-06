The Easy Ketchup Upgrade You Probably Haven't Thought To Try

Ketchup has a few very famous friends: mayonnaise, hot sauce, mustard, and pickle relish to name a few. Sweet, a little tangy, and full of nostalgic flavor, as a condiment, it's one of a kind, yet it's still plenty ripe for experimentation. When we ranked popular ketchup brands, the American classic Heinz came out on top thanks to its pleasantly sugary, familiar flavor. However, if you've ever desired a savorier tomato condiment, there's a super simple addition that will improve your ketchup: black pepper.

Have you ever visited your local burger joint, ordered a side of fries, and found them not quite salty enough? A simple trick is to add more salt to your ketchup (where it will integrate better than just salting your fries). Adding black pepper is an equally straightforward and effective way to spice up the stalwart sauce. The ubiquitous spice, whether freshly cracked at home or in an upscale restaurant or poured from a packet at a greasy spoon, gives ketchup a savory spin with a vivid, tongue-tingling finish. Flavor-wise, the blend is similar to match-ups like sweet pickles and spicy mustard or zingy steak sauce on a peppery filet mignon. If you're tentatively tempted to try it, a few shakes of black pepper mixed into your ketchup will give you an idea of what the combination can be. But true enthusiasts seriously douse their dose of ketchup, almost with a 3-to-1 ketchup-to-pepper ratio. Super sweet ketchup can stand up to a lot of other strong flavors and that includes a copious amount of black pepper.