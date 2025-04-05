The 5 Best Cocktails With The Least Amount Of Booze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For any number of reasons, sometimes you need a drink that'll let you feel included in the fun without making your head spin. If that's you, these five cocktails are all great choices, with great flavors — and they all come highly recommended by Jessie-Sierra Ross, blogger and author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes."

Some of these choices have no alcohol, while others have just a little, and the flavors range from tea-based to floral or herbaceous to bubbly and zesty. In general, Ross says that you can typically assume a cocktail will be lower in alcohol content if the menu description includes a lot of juices or soda. But don't be afraid to ask questions to confirm. "Best bet is to chat with the bartender before you order to make sure," she says. "Modern mixologists and bartenders are ready to whip up something magical for you if you ask, and the challenge of a low ABV drink doesn't faze them at all."