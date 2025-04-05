The 5 Best Cocktails With The Least Amount Of Booze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For any number of reasons, sometimes you need a drink that'll let you feel included in the fun without making your head spin. If that's you, these five cocktails are all great choices, with great flavors — and they all come highly recommended by Jessie-Sierra Ross, blogger and author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes."
Some of these choices have no alcohol, while others have just a little, and the flavors range from tea-based to floral or herbaceous to bubbly and zesty. In general, Ross says that you can typically assume a cocktail will be lower in alcohol content if the menu description includes a lot of juices or soda. But don't be afraid to ask questions to confirm. "Best bet is to chat with the bartender before you order to make sure," she says. "Modern mixologists and bartenders are ready to whip up something magical for you if you ask, and the challenge of a low ABV drink doesn't faze them at all."
Italian Aperol Spritz
The Italian Aperol Spritz is kind of like summer in a cup. Created in the 1950s in Padua, Italy, the ingredients list for the sweet, crisp, and refreshing drink includes prosecco wine, Aperol (a vibrant orange apéritif), and soda water. Often served over ice with a slice of orange for garnish. The alcohol content is in the mid-range, coming in at around 8% to 10% ABV (alcohol by volume). For comparison, other classic cocktails like the old fashioned, margarita, and martini are anywhere from 20 to 40% ABV. "Italian Aperol Spritzes are a great low ABV cocktail for the warmer months," Jessie-Sierra Ross says, also noting, "this light cocktail hits the spot."
The traditional ratio for the drink is 3 to 2 to 1, with three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part club soda, but you can shift the ratios to your liking if you want the drink to have more bittersweet fruit flavor, less alcohol content, or some combination. And by the way, that's also the order you should pour an Aperol spritz for better sips — this way, the different liquids, which all have different densities, will mix well without you needing to stir much.
Hugo Spritz
If you're getting the vibe that any spritz is typically safe if you're looking for a low-ABV cocktail, you would be correct. The Hugo Spritz is a less bitter, and a little less common variation popular in northern Italy. Made with elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and soda water, Jessie-Sierra Ross says you should "Muddle in some cool fresh mint and serve over ice, for a lovely low alcohol drink." Think of it as a cooler, more floral alternative to the Aperol Spritz.
The mint, which needs to be muddled to express the herb's flavors, plus an (optional) slice of lemon, give a vibrant and refreshing flavor to the seriously underrated summer cocktail. It's also so iconically Italian that it makes the list of must-try foods and drinks for any trip to Rome. The best time to enjoy this beverage? As an aperitivo, one of several classic Italian restaurant courses sort of akin to happy hour that consists of a drink and a light appetizer just before dinner, and creates a relaxed social vibe that will make your summer memories glow.
Pimm's Cup
Stepping away from the refreshments of Italy and further north into the United Kingdom, you'll find the inspiration behind the British Pimm's Cup, made with fruit, lemon juice, ginger ale, and, as the name suggests, Pimm's gin-based liqueur. "A Pimm's Cup is fruity and delicious," Jessie-Sierra Ross says. "It also just happens to be low ABV." In fact, as a mixed drink, the Pimm's Cup comes in at only about 6% ABV, similar to that of a beer.
According to Ross, the refresher has infinite variations to fit any season. Although it is the perfect cocktail for ginger ale lovers, you can also swap the spicy, bubbly soda for lemon lime soda like Sprite, sparkling lemonade, or ginger syrup and soda water, or add a sprig of rosemary or a cucumber spear for extra freshness. In the U.S., you can get Pimm's liqueur at several major retailers, including Target and Kroger.
Americano
Lest your mind jump to the caffeinated Americano, comprised of an espresso shot and water, be assured that the Americano cocktail has a very different flavor profile. Jessie-Sierra Ross describes it as a "lightened up Negroni," and it is indeed far less boozy than the much-beloved but very strong drink she references, which comes in at around 24% ABV compared to the Americano's 9%. Flavored with spiced fortified wine and an orange twist, the Americano pairs sweet vermouth with Campari and soda water and may even have inspired the Negroni's creation when Count Camillo Negroni asked for a stronger version of the drink many years ago, and the soda water was swapped for gin.
But while the Negroni may be Wolfgang Puck's preferred cocktail, the Americano has a lot going for it, too, even beyond the fact that it won't leave you heavily intoxicated. Fans of the drink say that the absence of gin lets the vermouth better shine, and the lightness makes it a great drink for the summer months when you're just looking for a little buzz before you hit the beach. It's also a classic aperitivo. "This is a classic low alcohol cocktail to enjoy before dinner," Ross notes.
Premade canned cocktails and low-ABV liqueurs
Jessie-Sierra Ross also recommends experimenting with low or no-alcohol liqueurs, which range from intensely flavored drink mixers to lower-proof gin, whiskey, and vodka. The Hartford Flavor Company is one of her top suggestions, but Ghia, Lyre, and The Free Spirits Company offer other non-alcoholic spirits commonly recommended by mocktail drinkers online. Of The Hartford Flavor Company, Ross says, "Their Chai Spice Liqueur is wonderful as an added little something to black tea-based mocktails! Even though it is an alcohol-containing liqueur, since it isn't being used as a 'principal spirit', just in small volume as flavorant, once mixed in the drink it is low ABV."
Premade canned mocktails can also hit the spot if you're drinking at home — Ross suggests the variety pack from Little Saints, which includes versions of the Moscow mule, the Negroni, and a margarita, among others. For either of these, keep in mind that there is a difference between non-alcoholic and alcohol-free drinks. Even so-called non-alcoholic drinks could contain up to 0.5% ABV, which, while admittedly a very small amount, might stop you from wanting to serve up a mocktail made with them to your under-21 kid as a fun postprandial sipper.