Wolfgang Puck's Favorite Cocktail Is A Classic Concoction

When a world-famous chef shares his favorite — well, anything — you take note. On TikTok, Wolfgang Puck showcased how to make his drink of choice, the Negroni. "It's so easy, even I can do it!" he said as he mixed up his ideal cocktail, which one of his bartenders garnished with a flamed orange peel.

The Spago chef was born in Austria but is now a Hollywood icon for fine dining and catering (hello, Oscars!) and has become one of America's and the world's most recognized chefs. Puck certainly brings an international flair to all he does, and his favorite libation's European roots are right on brand. In 1919, Count Camillo Negroni walked into the Caffè Casoni in Florence, Italy, to order an Americano — not the coffee, but the cocktail combining Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda water. The Count may have had a rough day because he wanted his Americano with gin instead of soda water, and thus, we have the Negroni.

The differences between the Americano and Negroni are huge, alcoholically speaking. With the gin instead of soda water, the Negroni is pure alcohol without mixers. In fact, this must-try Italian cocktail has an alcohol content of 24% ABV (alcohol by volume), while the Americano cocktail has just 9% to 13% ABV. Nevertheless, the Negroni is a quintessential Florentine cocktail that has stood the test of time for over a century, and it has the thumbs up from one of the world's top chefs.