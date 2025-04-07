How Norway Played A Major Part In The Sushi We Eat Today

Salmon wasn't exactly a novelty in Japan; there are species of salmon that are native to the country. The fish has been served cooked and salted in Japan for centuries. However, outside of the seasonal, small-scale consumption of king salmon in Japan, the fish was not often used in Japanese sushi or sashimi. More common traditional sushi fish choices include tuna, sea urchin, and halibut. (Yes, there is a difference between tuna and salmon sushi.) For the most part, salmon was seen as unfit for serving raw, as Pacific salmon was particularly prone to parasites. So it was not a viable option for sushi. Salmon was already an integral part of the Japanese diet, though not in sushi form. Instead, it was served, cooked, dried, and salted, so importing Norway's high quality Atlantic salmon would not give it its just due. However, unlike Pacific salmon, the salmon farmed and fished in Norway was free of parasites and was very high quality, making it perfect for use in sushi.

There was one snag: There simply wasn't a market for salmon sushi in Japan. Many sushi chefs and connoisseurs believed that salmon tasted off, and was not a good color. Many sushi chefs also believed that the fish had an unpleasant smell. Besides this, there was the parasite concern (which can be an issue even now, which is why sushi grade salmon exists), so many people avoided the fish. To shift its reputation, the people behind Project Japan changed the name. Instead of using the word sake, which is the Japanese word for salmon, they started calling it sāmon, its katakana name. This put some distance between the salmon then known in Japan, and the new, Norwegian product. Still, this wasn't enough to clear salmon's reputation. That would come in the 1990s.