Is It Safe To Eat Meat That's Been Irradiated?

The idea of treating meat with radioactive substances may seem concerning since many of us assume radioactivity is inherently harmful. However, it turns out that irradiated meats (and other foods) are safe to eat. In fact, irradiation can serve a few useful food safety purposes, making it not just safe but helpful.

According to the FDA, irradiating meat kills off bacteria (like salmonella and E. coli) that cause food poisoning and helps extend shelf life by eliminating other organisms that cause food to spoil. It also kills insects that hide in imported produce like tropical fruits, particularly mangosteens (which were once banned in the U.S.). The process is also used to sterilize food, which can be served in medical settings for patients with seriously weakened immune systems.

Irradiating meat involves passing it through a chamber and hitting it with radiation. This procedure may also involve high-energy electron beams and X-rays. The energy from these actions hits the meat and quickly leaves the food, so there's no lingering radiation. Don't worry about your meat being exposed to something ultra-toxic like uranium. Only a couple of specific chemical elements (like cobalt-60) are used for irradiation. While direct exposure to cobalt-60 could harm humans, the irradiation process is safe because the elements almost immediately leave the food. Irradiation doesn't affect the taste of food, although it can decrease vitamin content. Other food safety treatments like pasteurization have the same impact; often, these processes eliminate the same amount of or more nutrients than irradiation. Even so, consumers should probably stick to pasteurized products, as health officials have issued warnings about drinking unpasteurized apple cider and the dangers of TikTok's raw milk trend.