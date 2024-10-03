Why Health Officials Warn Against Drinking Unpasteurized Apple Cider

When the air begins to get crisp and the foliage starts to turn a riot of reds and oranges, it's time for apple cider. But be warned that this sweet, tangy treat may be harboring a secret, especially if you're getting it at a farmers' market, orchard, or roadside stand. Apple cider, not to be confused with apple juice, is unfiltered and sometimes unpasteurized. It's this second feature that holds the potential for trouble.

Bacteria from the apples or other sources can sometimes find its way into the raw juice, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pasteurization is a process that uses heat to kill any bacteria that may end up in the apple cider, but it's not required by the FDA if the cider is being sold directly to a consumer by the glass or made, packaged, and sold onsite. If the unpasteurized apple cider is packaged (rather than sold by the glass), it has to be refrigerated and have a label warning to consumers that it's not pasteurized.