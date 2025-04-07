The (Real) Science Behind Those Ridges On The Bottom Of Your Freezer

For as commonly used as freezers are, they are an often misunderstood and misused tool. From understanding how to best organize your freezer to storing food correctly to avoid freezer burn, using your freezer properly can be a handy skill to learn. For some time, a misconception was floating around online that the ridges in the bottom of a freezer were meant for storing the styrofoam meat trays vertically, but that is not the case.

The ridges at the bottom of a freezer are not intended to be a storage hack, but rather a means to circulate air. As such, the ridges exist so that air from the vents can flow under stored items. The reason why air circulation matters so much is that it helps maintain the correct temperature throughout the freezer, and that the cold air is reaching all sides of the stored food, including the bottom.

Overall, the ridges are multipurpose and an integral part of what makes a freezer so great for long-term storage. These ridges allow you to not worry about having a very full freezer, as the proper airflow keeps the food items frozen and helps maximize the shelf life of stored items.