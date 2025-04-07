Upgrade Your Alfredo Sauce With A Splash Of Whiskey

Alfredo di Lelio had no idea that the humble dish he invented to help his wife regain her strength would turn into a beloved (and heavily altered) hit in the United States. Fettuccine Alfredo might have begun as a combination of pasta, parmesan, and butter, but it's spawned many variations through the years with additions such as cream and lemon now being commonplace. That being said, the latest twist you'll want to mix with store-bought Alfredo sauce, or incorporate into your homemade recipe, actually comes from the liquor cabinet.

Whiskey can make cream sauces taste like a dream, adding a level of depth that will have guests begging for your recipe long after they've finished eating their dinner. Bourbon works particularly well as it is made from corn, rye, wheat, or barley, giving it mild sweet and spicy notes. Thanks to these qualities, this unique spirit is often associated with desserts or barbecues, but it goes just as well with Alfredo sauce. Not only does it soften the saltiness from the parmesan, but it also thins out the overly thick texture many Alfredo sauces tend to have.