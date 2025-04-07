Upgrade Your Alfredo Sauce With A Splash Of Whiskey
Alfredo di Lelio had no idea that the humble dish he invented to help his wife regain her strength would turn into a beloved (and heavily altered) hit in the United States. Fettuccine Alfredo might have begun as a combination of pasta, parmesan, and butter, but it's spawned many variations through the years with additions such as cream and lemon now being commonplace. That being said, the latest twist you'll want to mix with store-bought Alfredo sauce, or incorporate into your homemade recipe, actually comes from the liquor cabinet.
Whiskey can make cream sauces taste like a dream, adding a level of depth that will have guests begging for your recipe long after they've finished eating their dinner. Bourbon works particularly well as it is made from corn, rye, wheat, or barley, giving it mild sweet and spicy notes. Thanks to these qualities, this unique spirit is often associated with desserts or barbecues, but it goes just as well with Alfredo sauce. Not only does it soften the saltiness from the parmesan, but it also thins out the overly thick texture many Alfredo sauces tend to have.
How to work whiskey into Alfredo sauce
A standard jar of Alfredo sauce contains around 15 ounces of sauce, and the average shot is approximately 1.5 ounces. This means that a single shot of whiskey is plenty to free up a thick store-bought sauce and introduce the whiskey's flavors. (Of course, if you are making larger batches of Alfredo sauce yourself, feel free to add more whiskey.) It's best to pour the whiskey into the sauce at least 15 minutes before you finish cooking it; this is how long it takes for over half of the ethanol in the liquor to evaporate, smoothing out the whiskey. If you add it this early, you'll be left with the wholesome flavors you love without the inebriating effects you get from consuming too much uncooked alcohol.
The type of whiskey you use should depend on what flavor profile you want to build, but a smokier bourbon like the Elijah Craig Small Batch works with Alfredo sauce's savory flavors. The sharp parmesan, cracked black pepper, and grilled chicken also benefit from the nuttiness present in this whiskey. If you want to create a lighter, brighter sauce, a fruitier bourbon like Four Roses is the perfect choice. Don't worry about pouring the fancy stuff, there are plenty of bottom-shelf bourbons that are worth buying, and each of these has the potential to form part of a delicious fettuccine Alfredo dinner.