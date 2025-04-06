What Type Of Alcohol Is In Twisted Tea, Anyway?
Summer is coming in hot! You only have a few months to choose your next summer drink, and that's an important choice for anyone over the age of 21 who plans to spend some time in the sun. No matter if you're a cocktail sipper or a beer drinker (even if they may be far and few between), it is crucial to know what exactly is in your drink of choice. Those who reach for a Twisted Tea may not know what makes that tea so twisted.
The alcohol in Twisted Tea comes from its malt base, setting it apart from other hard seltzers that use vodka, like High Noon. Twisted Tea's malt base is the primary ingredient of the drink, consisting of brewed fermented grains, tea leaves, and sugar. Various other popular hard seltzer beverages like Vizzy and White Claw are made with a malt base as well. However, what makes Twisted Tea unique is that the beverage is not carbonated. Much of the drink's charm comes from its similarity to non-alcoholic iced tea, which some claim is the reason it's such a popular choice.
The benefits of malt beverages
Malt is not only present in hard seltzers. In fact, the most well-known malt beverage is definitely beer, which is made with malted barley, hops, and yeast. Malt liquor, which is often described as the much stronger version of beer, is also an option in this category. Shockingly, these malt beverages do actually offer some nutritional benefits that you may not expect from an alcoholic drink. Malt beverages' natural enzymes can improve digestion and gut health, while its natural sugar can provide a boost of energy.
For those who want to feel the benefits of a malt-based drink themselves, Twisted Tea comes in a plethora of flavors. Curious consumers can try four different flavors of Twisted Tea in the Party Pack (including Original, Half & Half, Peach, and Raspberry). If these options don't sound like your style, try Black Cherry, Pineapple, Mango, Blueberry, Mangonada, or Light, the latter of which is a lemon-flavored hard seltzer with only 4% ABV compared to Twisted Tea's usual 5%.