What Type Of Alcohol Is In Twisted Tea, Anyway?

Summer is coming in hot! You only have a few months to choose your next summer drink, and that's an important choice for anyone over the age of 21 who plans to spend some time in the sun. No matter if you're a cocktail sipper or a beer drinker (even if they may be far and few between), it is crucial to know what exactly is in your drink of choice. Those who reach for a Twisted Tea may not know what makes that tea so twisted.

The alcohol in Twisted Tea comes from its malt base, setting it apart from other hard seltzers that use vodka, like High Noon. Twisted Tea's malt base is the primary ingredient of the drink, consisting of brewed fermented grains, tea leaves, and sugar. Various other popular hard seltzer beverages like Vizzy and White Claw are made with a malt base as well. However, what makes Twisted Tea unique is that the beverage is not carbonated. Much of the drink's charm comes from its similarity to non-alcoholic iced tea, which some claim is the reason it's such a popular choice.