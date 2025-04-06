The Reason Steak And Potatoes Are Such An Iconic Meal Pairing

A steak dinner isn't complete until the potatoes land on the table. It doesn't matter if they're mashed or baked, sliced into steak fries, or cut into rounds for unique cottage fries. What matters is that the potatoes are there, providing a hearty balance to a juicy, seared steak. Of course, you will see other sides out there — Robert Irvine's favorite steak side is olive oil-poached mushrooms, and Ina Garten favors arugula salad — but you should have potatoes in the mix to make a steak dinner work. So, what makes this rustic comfort food pairing such a success?

Potatoes provide a fluffy, starchy bed for the fat-laced juices seeping from your steak. Cooked crispy or boiled and buttery, potatoes frame the meat-forward flavors of your favorite steak. Their earthy, root vegetable qualities balance out the meat and can help carry other flavors as well, such as garlic or rosemary. The duo also has a satisfying nutritional profile with plenty of protein, carbs, fiber, and fat. There's science behind why the two foods dance so well together, too. In short, the pairing has everything to do with flavor and texture.