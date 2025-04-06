The Reason Steak And Potatoes Are Such An Iconic Meal Pairing
A steak dinner isn't complete until the potatoes land on the table. It doesn't matter if they're mashed or baked, sliced into steak fries, or cut into rounds for unique cottage fries. What matters is that the potatoes are there, providing a hearty balance to a juicy, seared steak. Of course, you will see other sides out there — Robert Irvine's favorite steak side is olive oil-poached mushrooms, and Ina Garten favors arugula salad — but you should have potatoes in the mix to make a steak dinner work. So, what makes this rustic comfort food pairing such a success?
Potatoes provide a fluffy, starchy bed for the fat-laced juices seeping from your steak. Cooked crispy or boiled and buttery, potatoes frame the meat-forward flavors of your favorite steak. Their earthy, root vegetable qualities balance out the meat and can help carry other flavors as well, such as garlic or rosemary. The duo also has a satisfying nutritional profile with plenty of protein, carbs, fiber, and fat. There's science behind why the two foods dance so well together, too. In short, the pairing has everything to do with flavor and texture.
The science behind our love for steak and potatoes
Have you heard that we can actually taste carbs? Many are calling carbs the "sixth taste," and the science behind this discovery highlights why we love starchy, carb-loaded foods like bread and potatoes so much. One 2024 study finally got to the bottom of our carb cravings with the discovery of a gene tailored to break down starch that's been in human DNA for more than 800,000 years. Evidently, hunters and gatherers were programmed to eat starchy foods before farming was invented. It turns out that our love affair with carbs is ancient and genetic.
Additionally, roasted meat was certainly part of ancient human culture. It's easy to picture cultures like the ancient Inca pairing seared meat with one of their thousands of varieties of cultivated potato. Steak is just as craveable as potatoes, with rich, savory umami flavors and a mixture of textures. It also has a nutritional profile stacked with amino acids, protein, and vitamins. There are varying fat contents on steak as well, so you can easily dial in the balance of fat, salt, and savory in a cut of meat. When you add all those qualities alongside the fluffy, starchy, hearty goodness of potatoes, it's no wonder why steak and potatoes have been a beloved meal.