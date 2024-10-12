Cottage fries are part of America's early history, but their roots can be traced to an 18th century campaign to popularize potatoes in France, where the vegetable was considered poisonous and illegal. The campaign was spearheaded by French army pharmacist, Antoine-Augustin Parmentier, who was captured during the Seven Years War and held in a Prussian prison, where he survived on potatoes for three years. Once released, he returned to France on a mission to popularize the potato as a solution to famine. The potato promotion was multi-faceted, using fashion, food, and influential people to change public opinion and eventually legalize potatoes in France.

Central to the pro-potato campaign were extravagant potato-themed dinners that featured show-stopping fanfare and around 20 courses of potatoes served different ways, including the first cottage fries. Guests at these dinners included Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, the latter eventually serving an early version of cottage fries at White House dinners during his presidency.

Cottage fries were quickly adopted into American cuisine and somewhere along the line received their official name. Likely, the fried rounds were renamed to distinguish them from the fried potato spears gaining popularity in France. The name is said to come from the way the sliced potato rounds lay, which looks like the pattern of a cottage roof. Others say the name could come from the fact that the hearty dish became popular at dinner tables in the cottages of everyday citizens.