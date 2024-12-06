The Parchment Paper Trick For Perfectly Baked Chicken Every Time

At least once in your life, you've probably pulled a pan of boneless, skinless chicken breasts out of the oven and found them dried out, stringy, and tough as leather. Unfortunately, it's way too easy to zap the moisture from this particular lean meat. This is due to the lower fat content and less connective tissue in white meat compared to that of darker, more forgiving cuts like thighs.

But before giving up on this poultry cut or even swapping it out for bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts or thighs, consider this: What if you could keep moisture close to the chicken breast as you baked it, just as you might do during basting or steaming? Sure, the skin could have naturally done that, but with a skinless chicken breast, we can look to the dry pantry for one easy trick that can help retain the moisture. Just cover your chicken with parchment paper before you bake it. Simply rub butter or oil on one side of a piece of parchment paper that's large enough for the chicken you're cooking. Cover the chicken completely with the parchment, oil side down, and adjust until the meat is fully tucked in. It's that simple.