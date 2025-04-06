How Texas Roadhouse's Cocktails Help Keep Its Prices Low

Out of all the steakhouse chains in America, Texas Roadhouse has some of the lowest prices available. Even the best steaks on Texas Roadhouse's menu are available at a reasonable price, thanks to some pricing strategies employed by the chain. Certain items help tack on additional costs, creating a bigger final bill and keeping steak prices low at the same time.

Cocktails are one of the easiest ways to lure customers into buying more. Texas Roadhouse keeps its cocktails at relatively low prices, typically at around $10 or less. This sounds cheap, and by itself it would be, but combined with a $10 steak and maybe an appetizer or two, an $8 cocktail quickly becomes part of a $20 or higher bill.

This is just one part of how Texas Roadhouse keeps its steaks so affordable. As long as the chain can keep the pricing down, they can keep luring customers in. As long as customers keep coming in, then they can keep pushing additional items with higher profit margins like cocktails onto customers, thus increasing overall sales every time.