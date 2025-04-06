Avoid Ordering This Cracker Barrel Breakfast (Unless You Have People To Share It With)

Our tasting criteria was pretty simple: we were looking for a variety of textures and a balance of flavors across sweet, savory, and salty. Even better, we'd like to get up from the table feeling fueled and satiated for the day ahead. The Oreo stuffed cheesecake pancakes hit you over the head with sweetness instead. A newer option, this Oreo collaboration is chock-full of creamy cheesecake filling and topped with whipped cream, cookie crumbles, and a drizzle of chocolate syrup for style. The pancakes are huge, fluffy, and actually quite tasty. The only problem is you only want a little bit of this massive serving size. While the flavors are fun, these pancakes are better saved for sharing amongst a large crowd, especially if you and your crew are heading to Cracker Barrel for dessert only. Another conundrum, the platter also comes with two eggs and your choice between bacon or sausage. That's food enough to feed a village, and too rich for our blood overall.

If you're craving pancakes, we'd recommend sticking to their pecan pancakes, which are fluffy, crunchy, and full of the buttery nuts. Not too sweet, you can add as much warm syrup as you like. While this dish also comes with eggs and bacon or sausage, it's a much more palatable amount of food.