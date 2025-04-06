Is It Safe To Eat A Banana That's Partially Split Open?

Bananas, not to be confused with plantains (which look astoundingly similar), are some of the most versatile commonly available fruits out there. They can be eaten as is, added to cereals or oatmeal, or used to make banana bread. Given how useful bananas can be, it's easy to be concerned when you find one with its iconic yellow peel partially split open.

At first glance, you might be tempted to throw a banana with a split peel away, but that actually isn't always necessary. As long as the banana isn't exhibiting signs of rot and doesn't smell off, you can actually still eat the banana regardless of the split. If you'd prefer, you can cut off the section of banana flesh that was exposed from the split peel, but again, that isn't necessary unless the banana shows signs of decay.

While there are myths that banana peels will split due to decay, the more likely cause is temperature or ripeness. Bananas that experience strong changes in temperature or that are left to ripen for too long will eventually develop a split in the peel. The split itself isn't the issue, but rather the potential exposure and time spent exposed that can cause problems and eventual decay.