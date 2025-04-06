Is It Safe To Eat A Banana That's Partially Split Open?
Bananas, not to be confused with plantains (which look astoundingly similar), are some of the most versatile commonly available fruits out there. They can be eaten as is, added to cereals or oatmeal, or used to make banana bread. Given how useful bananas can be, it's easy to be concerned when you find one with its iconic yellow peel partially split open.
At first glance, you might be tempted to throw a banana with a split peel away, but that actually isn't always necessary. As long as the banana isn't exhibiting signs of rot and doesn't smell off, you can actually still eat the banana regardless of the split. If you'd prefer, you can cut off the section of banana flesh that was exposed from the split peel, but again, that isn't necessary unless the banana shows signs of decay.
While there are myths that banana peels will split due to decay, the more likely cause is temperature or ripeness. Bananas that experience strong changes in temperature or that are left to ripen for too long will eventually develop a split in the peel. The split itself isn't the issue, but rather the potential exposure and time spent exposed that can cause problems and eventual decay.
Signs of decay in bananas
The only time a banana with a split in its peel is unsafe to eat is when it shows signs of decay. The first obvious sign to look for is mold. Mold on bananas will appear fuzzy with a white, grey, or green hue. It is not to be confused with the brown or black spotting or bruising that can often be seen on banana peels, as those are not signs of decay.
Some other obvious signs of rot are the presence of bugs, especially if they are nesting in the splits, and oozing liquid. Check the color of the flesh of the banana itself rather than the color of the peel. If the flesh looks black, toss it.
Beyond visual signs, the best way to test for decay is by smell. A banana that is safe to eat will have a smell that is either neutral or slightly sweet, while a rotting banana will smell noticeably unpleasant. Generally speaking, if you find a banana with a split, it can still be eaten provided it doesn't show signs of rot; properly storing the banana will also help prevent any further issues regarding the split peel.