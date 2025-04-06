Should You Really Be Deep-Frying Steak? The Answer Depends

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people's idea of a fancy gourmet dinner involves steak, and it's for a good reason: Steak is a super flavorful meat dish that pairs well with most vegetables and wines. It takes finesse to get it just right, and chefs like Emeril Lagasse pan-sear steak to perfection with a pro tip – by cooking the fattier side first. Pan-searing and grilling are the most common methods for sizzling this often gourmet dish, but deep-frying has a more contentious reputation.

Some people dismiss the deep-frying technique because it's not the way most chefs learn to do it in culinary school. Pan-searing is the restaurant standard because of the seasoning and butter you can throw into the pan while cooking the steak, allowing these flavors to seep into the meat. Deep-frying requires a different kind of finesse. One challenge is getting the inside cooked to your desired temperature — it's easier to observe steak on a pan than it is dunked in a vat of oil. At worst, you'll end up with a crisp outside and an undercooked core or overcooked rubberiness.

However, it's possible to make mistakes with any kind of cooking technique, so there's no need to fear the fryer. A "proper" steak is one that is safe to eat and tastes good. Deep-frying is a legitimate cooking technique for beef, otherwise, we wouldn't have Southern classics like the Texas icon that is chicken-fried steak.