Should You Really Be Deep-Frying Steak? The Answer Depends
Many people's idea of a fancy gourmet dinner involves steak, and it's for a good reason: Steak is a super flavorful meat dish that pairs well with most vegetables and wines. It takes finesse to get it just right, and chefs like Emeril Lagasse pan-sear steak to perfection with a pro tip – by cooking the fattier side first. Pan-searing and grilling are the most common methods for sizzling this often gourmet dish, but deep-frying has a more contentious reputation.
Some people dismiss the deep-frying technique because it's not the way most chefs learn to do it in culinary school. Pan-searing is the restaurant standard because of the seasoning and butter you can throw into the pan while cooking the steak, allowing these flavors to seep into the meat. Deep-frying requires a different kind of finesse. One challenge is getting the inside cooked to your desired temperature — it's easier to observe steak on a pan than it is dunked in a vat of oil. At worst, you'll end up with a crisp outside and an undercooked core or overcooked rubberiness.
However, it's possible to make mistakes with any kind of cooking technique, so there's no need to fear the fryer. A "proper" steak is one that is safe to eat and tastes good. Deep-frying is a legitimate cooking technique for beef, otherwise, we wouldn't have Southern classics like the Texas icon that is chicken-fried steak.
Don't fear the fryer when cooking steak
Steak in the deep fryer isn't as far-fetched as it sounds, and we've got some tips to get it right. Firstly, there are several cuts of steak with different techniques to make each of them shine. Deep-frying works best with affordable lean steaks like cube and top sirloin. They should be tenderized with a mallet and flattened to cook evenly by being the same thickness. The heat from the oil will take less time to crisp the outside and reach the center, and tenderizing the lean meat will make it more receptive.
Deep-frying steak can also be more or less challenging, depending on what appliances you use. A home deep-fryer like the Hamilton Beach Electric allows you to set the temperature at a consistent 350 degrees Fahrenheit. An oil-filled skillet will be harder to judge and maintain, so you'll need to use a hot oil-safe thermometer to be sure.
Deep-fried steaks are ideal for sauces and gravies with their soft thinness. You'll often see chicken-fried steak with a creamy white country gravy on top for this reason. The gravy is made from a roux out of the steak grease so that no part goes to waste, creating a cohesive flavor all over, whether you coat your steak in a breaded crust or not. A red wine sauce or your own compound butter will doll up the deep-fried steak into a decadent dinner, so there's no reason to knock this cooking style off your roster.