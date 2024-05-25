Brew Iced Coffee In An Instant With One Simple Machine Hack

Everyone gets excited when the weather starts to get nicer. The flowers are blooming, the sundresses and shorts emerge from the back of your closet, and parks fill up with picnickers. When the temps begin to climb, you know it's the start of iced coffee season. In fact, in 2022, Starbucks reported that cold beverages made up 75% of drink sales from April to June, according to the New York Times.

For many of us, an iced coffee is something we pick up at the café on the way to work, not something we make at home. That's because the perfect at-home iced coffee can be elusive; there are a lot of ways to mess it up. But there's one simple hack you can use to make delicious iced coffee all summer long. You probably already have the equipment to do it and it only takes a few minutes.

The trick to making sure your iced coffee comes out flawlessly every time is to brew up a really concentrated batch of coffee. Add around 10 to 12 scoops of a dark roast to your regular drip coffee maker, then pour in about 1½ cups of water. Fill the carafe with ice and brew the coffee directly over the ice. Remove the carafe from the burner as soon as the coffee is done brewing, then give it a swirl to melt any remaining ice. That's it! You've got delicious home-brewed iced coffee that's delightfully chilled and not watery.

