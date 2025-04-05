How Long Does Tomato Butter Last In The Fridge?
What's better than creamy, luscious butter? Compound butter, of course. Compound butter is just regular old butter infused with added ingredients for extra flavor and niche culinary applications. From simple mashups like garlic compound butter for steak to experimental blends like crowd-pleasing vodka butter, you can use just about any spice, herb, fruit, or veggie to jazz up a plain stick of butter. One of our favorites, however, is vibrant and tasty tomato butter. Bright, tangy, savory, and versatile to boot, tomato butter is a summery provision that can brighten up bread baskets, liven up pasta, and add a spark to grilled meats and veggies. But, just like any other food, tomato butter doesn't last forever.
Although regular butter can be stored at room temperature, compound butter is best stored in the fridge to keep the infused ingredients from spoiling — especially if they're not shelf-stable. Exactly how long it lasts in the fridge ultimately depends on the individual ingredients. In the case of tomato butter, it typically stays fresh for up to seven days. However, you can extend the lifespan of tomato butter by freezing it, where it can keep for up to three months.
Tips for storing tomato butter
Tomato butter doesn't require any extensive food storage procedures. However, it's worth keeping a few simple tips in mind to get the most out of this rich, savory, and crave-curbing spread.
When refrigerating tomato butter, keep your fridge at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to optimize freshness. Similarly, if you're freezing tomato butter, keep the freezer at zero degrees Fahrenheit. To prevent unwanted aromas and debris from diminishing the quality of your tomato butter, wrap it tightly in plastic before placing it in an airtight food storage container. If you notice mold, extreme discoloration, or any foul odors, it's time to toss it and prepare a new, delicious batch.