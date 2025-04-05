How Long Does Tomato Butter Last In The Fridge?

What's better than creamy, luscious butter? Compound butter, of course. Compound butter is just regular old butter infused with added ingredients for extra flavor and niche culinary applications. From simple mashups like garlic compound butter for steak to experimental blends like crowd-pleasing vodka butter, you can use just about any spice, herb, fruit, or veggie to jazz up a plain stick of butter. One of our favorites, however, is vibrant and tasty tomato butter. Bright, tangy, savory, and versatile to boot, tomato butter is a summery provision that can brighten up bread baskets, liven up pasta, and add a spark to grilled meats and veggies. But, just like any other food, tomato butter doesn't last forever.

Although regular butter can be stored at room temperature, compound butter is best stored in the fridge to keep the infused ingredients from spoiling — especially if they're not shelf-stable. Exactly how long it lasts in the fridge ultimately depends on the individual ingredients. In the case of tomato butter, it typically stays fresh for up to seven days. However, you can extend the lifespan of tomato butter by freezing it, where it can keep for up to three months.