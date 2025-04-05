The Canned Produce You'll Never Find In Ina Garten's Pantry

With her warm, engaging personality and love of all things culinary, it's difficult to imagine Ina Garten disliking any type of food. Although the Barefoot Contessa's cookbooks and Food Network shows put great emphasis on using fresh ingredients, the self-taught home cook isn't opposed to store-bought pies or canned goods, except when it comes to Harvard beets.

In an interview with David Remnick on "The New Yorker Radio Hour," Garten talks about growing up in a household that didn't find joy in flavorful food. Among dinners of plain, broiled chicken and canned peas, the famous author recalls her mother serving Harvard beets, a dish she refuses to eat to this day. While she's not averse to all things tinned, she regularly uses canned tomatoes to thicken her pot roast sauce, a jar or can of Harvard beets will never make an appearance in Garten's pantry, and definitely not on her table.