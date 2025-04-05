The Canned Produce You'll Never Find In Ina Garten's Pantry
With her warm, engaging personality and love of all things culinary, it's difficult to imagine Ina Garten disliking any type of food. Although the Barefoot Contessa's cookbooks and Food Network shows put great emphasis on using fresh ingredients, the self-taught home cook isn't opposed to store-bought pies or canned goods, except when it comes to Harvard beets.
In an interview with David Remnick on "The New Yorker Radio Hour," Garten talks about growing up in a household that didn't find joy in flavorful food. Among dinners of plain, broiled chicken and canned peas, the famous author recalls her mother serving Harvard beets, a dish she refuses to eat to this day. While she's not averse to all things tinned, she regularly uses canned tomatoes to thicken her pot roast sauce, a jar or can of Harvard beets will never make an appearance in Garten's pantry, and definitely not on her table.
What are Harvard beets?
Though it's a recipe that's been around for a long while, the origin of Harvard beets is debatable. Some say it was created in the early 20th century and named for the Ivy League university's distinguished, crimson hue. Others claim the dish was first created in a British tavern named "Harwood" and the pronunciation slowly transformed over the years.
A sweet, tangy side dish, Harvard beets are easy to make with sugar, vinegar, and cornstarch. If you've never tasted them before, you can make your own or pick up a jar at your local supermarket, you might even enjoy them! But you definitely won't impress Ina Garten at your next dinner party if Harvard beets are on the menu.