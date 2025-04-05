What Does It Mean When A Beer Is Dry?

Moisture is, famously, the essence of wetness, and, to further borrow a phrase, wetness is the essence of beer. So how the heck can some beer varieties be categorized as "dry"? Call it a quirk of culinary translation or of language in general, but dry, in this case, actually signals a beer's absence of sweetness, rather than the dry mouthfeel you might get from something like fresh spinach or a hangover. Beer is rendered dry when a larger share of its sugars have been zapped out during fermentation. Ergo, beers that have been fermented for shorter periods are sweeter, and beers that have been fermented longer wind up dry.

Convoluted beverage descriptions are nothing new. Wine is particularly conducive to the blight (anyone up for a glass of seduction with an incongruous patina of ennui?). In fact, wine also follows a similar logic on its own sweet to dry continuum. Take, for instance, the sweetest and driest types of red wine. But beer gets a good head scratcher in there once in a while, too. Dry is a particularly vexing descriptor because of its much more common, and common sense, application with regard to liquids. Crisp might be a more relatable description for most beers labeled as dry, but you can, at least, safely assume that anything denoted as dry won't come off as too sweet.