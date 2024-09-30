The Discontinued Beer You Forgot Budweiser Once Made

As one of the top ten oldest in the United States — and the definition of a domestic beer – Budweiser has had a long history as Anheuser-Busch's flagship brand. There have been plenty of other Bud brands over the years, some successful and enduring, like Bud Light, while others have been shorter-lived. Case in point: Does Bud Dry ring a bell? Not everyone will remember the Budweiser offshoot that was on the market from 1989 until 2010, when it was discontinued. The pale lager was brewed with Anheuser-Busch's exclusive DryBrew method, resulting in a crisp, less sweet flavor without an overwhelming aftertaste. The motivation behind creating Bud Dry stemmed from the positive consumer response to Michelob Dry, another Anheuser-Busch beer and among the first premium dry beers brewed in the U.S. that was introduced in 1988.

Advertisement

The slogan for Bud Dry, "Why ask why? Try Bud Dry," likely mirrored what was on the minds of some consumers: Is Bud Dry really necessary? Especially considering Budweiser and Bud Light already existed and were among the best-selling beers at the time. However, dry beer was flooding the market in the U.S. and other countries, pushing Anheuser-Busch to jump on the bandwagon.