Here's How To Put A Korean Spin On A Classic Hamburger

If you enjoy kimchi, you can try making a batch of your own, but it's definitely easier to purchase a jar at your local Asian market, or even the grocery store. There's several ways to make a kimchi burger, starting with plucking it straight from the jar and piling it on top of the griddled patty, the same way you would add sliced dill pickles. But you can also saute the kimchi in a little butter before topping, or you can even chop it up and mix it into the ground beef. Cooking kimchi both softens and deepens its flavor profile, opening your burger up to a whole new umami-rich world.

Keep in mind that kimchi has many varieties, from a quick cucumber kimchi you can whip up while the burgers are cooking, to a green onion kimchi for a little more heat. If you want to really kick up the Korean flavors in your burger, you can also try mixing the ground beef with bulgogi sauce, loaded with ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and brown sugar. Or, make a spicy spread with gochujang (Korean chili paste) and softened butter or Kewpie mayo, to slather onto your toasted hamburger buns. The possibilities are endless!