The Way You Should Be Cooking Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi

Pillowy, plump, and deliciously starchy, potato gnocchi is a cozy comfort meal perfect for family gatherings and special occasions. To bring gnocchi into the realm of quick and satiating weeknight dinners, home cooks have found ways to simplify the recipe with ricotta or even cottage cheese for a protein punch. But when you find that time isn't on your side, Trader Joe's (as it so often does) has the answer ready for you in the freezer aisle. Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi is the inexpensive weeknight sensation that's packed with cruciferous, nutritious veggies, and it's ready to eat in just a few minutes.

Cauliflower gnocchi can taste surprisingly close to the original, but the key to textural success lies in how you cook it. The back of the package shares a few cooking options, two of which we'll tell you to unequivocally avoid. Microwaving gnocchi is certainly expedient, but will result in a dish of soft cauliflower mush. Boiling your gnocchi is also an option, as you would with traditional homemade potato gnocchi, but this method breaks down the structural integrity of the dumplings even further. Although Trader Joe's describes this result as "tender," we'd be more inclined to call it "gluey."

Instead, for crisp and pleasantly toothsome gnocchi, your best bet is to bring the heat by either frying your gnocchi on the stovetop or baking them in the oven. This will effectively reduce the water content in your gnocchi, creating a less chewy, more appetizing consistency.