The Way You Should Be Cooking Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi
Pillowy, plump, and deliciously starchy, potato gnocchi is a cozy comfort meal perfect for family gatherings and special occasions. To bring gnocchi into the realm of quick and satiating weeknight dinners, home cooks have found ways to simplify the recipe with ricotta or even cottage cheese for a protein punch. But when you find that time isn't on your side, Trader Joe's (as it so often does) has the answer ready for you in the freezer aisle. Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi is the inexpensive weeknight sensation that's packed with cruciferous, nutritious veggies, and it's ready to eat in just a few minutes.
Cauliflower gnocchi can taste surprisingly close to the original, but the key to textural success lies in how you cook it. The back of the package shares a few cooking options, two of which we'll tell you to unequivocally avoid. Microwaving gnocchi is certainly expedient, but will result in a dish of soft cauliflower mush. Boiling your gnocchi is also an option, as you would with traditional homemade potato gnocchi, but this method breaks down the structural integrity of the dumplings even further. Although Trader Joe's describes this result as "tender," we'd be more inclined to call it "gluey."
Instead, for crisp and pleasantly toothsome gnocchi, your best bet is to bring the heat by either frying your gnocchi on the stovetop or baking them in the oven. This will effectively reduce the water content in your gnocchi, creating a less chewy, more appetizing consistency.
How to cook crispy, delicious cauliflower gnocchi
Starting with the stovetop method, pan frying your gnocchi in olive oil or butter will add a gorgeous golden color and create a crisp exterior. Heat your pan over medium heat and let the gnocchi toast for a few minutes on each side. Complete your meal in a single pan by adding garlic, pancetta, and peas as your gnocchi toasts. Finish it off with a dusting of Parmesan and a few slivers of fresh basil, or add a dollop of pesto or pomodoro sauce.
Deep-frying your gnocchi is another stovetop method that effectively transforms the cauliflower dumpling. By frying your gnocchi in a few inches of oil for 10 to 15 minutes, you'll end up with golden brown pillows that are crisp, dense, and perfect for snacking. Serve this version with a side of dipping sauce, like vodka sauce or marinara, for a delightful, delectable appetizer.
Last but not least, cooking your cauliflower gnocchi on a sheet pan is an easy one-pan hack to create a crispy, complete meal. Toss your gnocchi in olive oil, then bake for around 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, rotating the pan once while cooking. Add Brussels sprouts, sweet peppers, and sliced sausage to the pan before baking to have a delicious dinner ready to eat in under half an hour.