You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Request This Addition To Your McDonald's Frappé
Frappés — not to be confused with frappuccinos — are a deliciously sweet frozen treat that have recently risen to fame. The drink has fared especially well at McDonald's due to cheap prices and the caffeine boost promised by the beverage. While many people love McDonald's Frappés, most don't know that these drinks can actually be customized when you order.
One especially delicious addition to McDonald's Frappés is Oreo pieces. a TikTok user recently tried the idea out thanks to a commenter's request. The combo is simple: Order a mocha frappé and ask for Oreo pieces with a caramel drizzle on top.
The result is a drink that has bitterness from the coffee and chocolate, sweetness from the caramel, and crunchiness from the Oreo pieces. Of course, this isn't the only customization option for McDonald's Frappés. There are all kinds of fun ordering hacks that can be applied to McDonald's drinks and the wider menu.
McDonald's Frappés and other drink customizations
Generally speaking, McDonald's Frappé customization options are pretty wide open. According to former McDonald's employees online, customizations can usually be accommodated as long as they fall within safety guidelines. Of course, customizations can also be set by franchise owners at their discretion, meaning certain combos might not be available at all restaurants.
Customers have taken to Reddit with their own frappé customization ideas, either that they order at McDonald's or make when they get their frappé home. Some custom orders include adding an espresso shot to a medium vanilla chai frappé and an iced caramel frappé with a double espresso mixed in. Drinks, including frappés, can be customized either in person or via the McDonald's app.
With added Oreos specifically, there are several ways to request it. Some McDonald's employees on Reddit have suggested adding Oreo pieces to the bottom of the cup, then adding the blended mocha frappé on top followed by more Oreo pieces. Some have also suggested blending the Oreo pieces directly into the frappé itself.