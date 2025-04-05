You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Request This Addition To Your McDonald's Frappé

Frappés — not to be confused with frappuccinos — are a deliciously sweet frozen treat that have recently risen to fame. The drink has fared especially well at McDonald's due to cheap prices and the caffeine boost promised by the beverage. While many people love McDonald's Frappés, most don't know that these drinks can actually be customized when you order.

One especially delicious addition to McDonald's Frappés is Oreo pieces. a TikTok user recently tried the idea out thanks to a commenter's request. The combo is simple: Order a mocha frappé and ask for Oreo pieces with a caramel drizzle on top.

The result is a drink that has bitterness from the coffee and chocolate, sweetness from the caramel, and crunchiness from the Oreo pieces. Of course, this isn't the only customization option for McDonald's Frappés. There are all kinds of fun ordering hacks that can be applied to McDonald's drinks and the wider menu.