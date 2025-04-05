The Seasoning Blend You Need For Pizza-Flavored Popcorn

Honestly, you could stop at the seasoning blend and a little butter and salt and that alone would be a tasty movie accompaniment, but let's really crank this bowl of popcorn's flavor up to the max. First: the tomato. You can't have marinara sauce without it, right? If you're making popcorn on the stove, our suggestion is to take some sun-dried tomatoes and blend them in a food processor with the butter you intend to cook your popcorn kernels in. This will imbue each piece with that roasted, smoky tomato goodness. If you're using microwave popcorn: first of all, get yourself one of the best microwave popcorn brands on store shelves. With that done, simply toss some of the oil from a jar of sun-dried tomatoes into the bag and give it a good shake before adding your herbs. This will also give the kernels more moisture for the herbs to stick to.

Next, the cheese and pepperoni. You could use white cheese powder to mimic the mellow notes of mozzarella, or you could just grate some fresh parmesan over the whole thing while it's still hot, so that the cheese melts and sticks to the popcorn. For an extra savory hit, we suggest air-frying pepperoni slices to turn them into little crisps that you can easily crumble up and sprinkle over your bowl. This winning combination will scratch that itch for pizza and keep you coming back for more.