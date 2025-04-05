This Fast Food Chain Is Expanding Beyond Restaurants In A Major Way

Warehouse stores have become known for so much more than simple grocery shopping. Places like Sam's Club and Costco are homes to famous food courts, bargain deals, and hidden gems. Now, Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Warehouse can add something new to their rosters: Chick-fil-A.

For the very first time, Chick-fil-A will be available at these warehouse giants. The company has sold its sauces at major grocery retailers in the past, but warehouse stores are a new venture for it. Chick-fil-A is introducing 24-ounce bottles of sauce in packs of two that will be available exclusively at Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Warehouse.

Bigger sauce bottles may not sound like the most exciting reveal; granted, it isn't quite as cool as the idea of being able to get one of Chick-fil-A's sandwiches made using a unique cooking method at the food court. However, for die-hard fans, having more sauce for your buck is great news. Plus, the chain has some new sauce flavors ready to hit shelves, too.