This Fast Food Chain Is Expanding Beyond Restaurants In A Major Way
Warehouse stores have become known for so much more than simple grocery shopping. Places like Sam's Club and Costco are homes to famous food courts, bargain deals, and hidden gems. Now, Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Warehouse can add something new to their rosters: Chick-fil-A.
For the very first time, Chick-fil-A will be available at these warehouse giants. The company has sold its sauces at major grocery retailers in the past, but warehouse stores are a new venture for it. Chick-fil-A is introducing 24-ounce bottles of sauce in packs of two that will be available exclusively at Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Warehouse.
Bigger sauce bottles may not sound like the most exciting reveal; granted, it isn't quite as cool as the idea of being able to get one of Chick-fil-A's sandwiches made using a unique cooking method at the food court. However, for die-hard fans, having more sauce for your buck is great news. Plus, the chain has some new sauce flavors ready to hit shelves, too.
Chick-fil-A's sauce expansion
Along with the introduction of Chick-fil-A's dipping sauces to warehouse shelves, the chain announced three new sauce flavors. Zesty Buffalo Sauce and Honey Mustard Sauce are finally making their way to grocery shelves after quite a bit of clamoring from Chick-fil-A fans. Both will soon be available in 16-ounce bottles at mass retailers across the country.
The third sauce is a retail exclusive that hasn't been seen before: Parmesan Caesar Dressing, available in 12-ounce bottles. This sauce has not been seen before at Chick-fil-A locations, but if it becomes popular in grocery stores, it is quite possible that this new sauce may become part of Chick-fil-A's menu.
Exact pricing for these new items has not been announced. The price for the 2-pack bundle of 24-ounce bottles isn't clear yet either, although BJ's Warehouse specifically has it labeled online with an $8.99 price tag. Regardless, being able to snag these new sauces in combination with warehouse store deals will be a steal for all Chick-fil-A fans out there.