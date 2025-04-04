Does Aldi Sell Crab Legs?
We at Chowhound are big Aldi fans. We even have a handy list of what to know before your first trip to Aldi, because the store, while magical, can also be overwhelming to the uninitiated. You can find pretty much everything you could want there, from this cosmopolitan cocktail that's shaking up happy hour to baking ingredients you should be stocking up on. But those items are not the buzz on the internet at the moment. Right now, it's all about Aldi's wild caught snow crab legs. Yes, Aldi absolutely does sell crab legs, and they're dang tasty to boot.
These fully cooked snow crab clusters are flash frozen, meaning it's cooked and then frozen right away at an extremely fast rate to preserve the textural integrity, flavor, and freshness. These high-quality and delicious crab legs are then sent directly to the facility for processing, and packed away to your local Aldi soon after. For $16.99, you get four clusters per 24-ounce box, which, frankly, isn't a bad deal in this economy. Comparatively, you could get cheaper crab legs, but there are also tons of frozen options that will cost even more.
What's the internet got to say about it?
Redditors heaped some glowing praise onto these crab legs, with one poster pointing out how fresh and flavorful it is, with firm meat and sweet, briny taste. Other commenters chimed in: One noted that it's literally the best crab legs, while others echoed appreciation for a frozen crab that still tastes fresh after you reheat it. The only tragedy was the fact that some stores have been out of stock of these bad boys for months, making it a hard treat for some to get their hands on.
We personally think that you could easily eat these crab legs on their own with some drawn butter and garlic — it's that high in quality. But you can just as easily shred the meat inside after cooking and turn these clusters into delectable crab cakes. Just know that it's an Aldi seasonal item, which only stick around from a few weeks to a few months. If you see it, you'll want to grab it stat. If you don't, you could find yourself with some real FOMO regret for delicious Aldi crab legs that you never got to try, and that would just be tragic.