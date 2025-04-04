Does Aldi Sell Crab Legs?

We at Chowhound are big Aldi fans. We even have a handy list of what to know before your first trip to Aldi, because the store, while magical, can also be overwhelming to the uninitiated. You can find pretty much everything you could want there, from this cosmopolitan cocktail that's shaking up happy hour to baking ingredients you should be stocking up on. But those items are not the buzz on the internet at the moment. Right now, it's all about Aldi's wild caught snow crab legs. Yes, Aldi absolutely does sell crab legs, and they're dang tasty to boot.

These fully cooked snow crab clusters are flash frozen, meaning it's cooked and then frozen right away at an extremely fast rate to preserve the textural integrity, flavor, and freshness. These high-quality and delicious crab legs are then sent directly to the facility for processing, and packed away to your local Aldi soon after. For $16.99, you get four clusters per 24-ounce box, which, frankly, isn't a bad deal in this economy. Comparatively, you could get cheaper crab legs, but there are also tons of frozen options that will cost even more.