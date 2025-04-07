Why Dave's Killer Bread Is 'Dave's' In Name Only

Dave Dahl's family were trailblazers in the healthy bread market, making organic sprouted wheat bread in Portland, Oregon, back in the 1960s, before there were even USDA organic standards for food made without synthetic products. But Dahl's path strayed towards drugs and crime. "I went to prison four times, I was a knucklehead drug addict," he told NBC News in 2010. "I was an armed robber, a drug dealer, a burglar. I did whatever." During his fourth prison stint, he finally asked for help, began taking antidepressants, and went to work with his older brother, Glenn, in the family business after his release.

Dave began experimenting with different bread recipes and came up with Blues Bread, which he rolled in seeds and blue corn meal. From there, other varieties followed, and the brand boomed. Wanting to give back, the company hired many formerly incarcerated people (a practice that continues under the new owners). In 2012, the Dahls sold half the company to a private equity firm. The new board put Dave on a leave while he dealt with addiction and mental health issues, eventually leading to him leaving the company entirely upon its sale.

Today, Dave has moved on to selling and collecting African tribal art, continues to donate to worthy causes, and is living on a 33-acre farm with his wife, Michelle, outside Portland. Like canned food namesake Chef Boyardee (yes, he was a real person), Dave Dahl's likeness continues to grace the product that he no longer makes.