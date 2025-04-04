Don't Make This Rookie Mistake When Tasting Whiskey

In the wide world of booze, there are occasions that call for drinking — baseball games, bachelorettes, anything ending in "con" — and times that require little more than sipping. Any event touted as a tasting is a big hint that you're in for the latter, and whiskey's a popular spirit for just this type of fête. Social merits aside, a whiskey tasting is the best way to experience first hand how nuanced different varieties can be, expand your palate, and maybe find a new favorite booze. To maximize each of those opportunities, a whiskey tasting is also, perhaps paradoxically, the worst time to get more than a little tipsy. You want to take it slow, or risk committing the same whiskey tasting mistakes everyone makes.

Alcohol, of course, famously dulls the senses. It's literally right there in the cliche: That end of day tipple takes the edge off. But you want to keep your wits about you to actually learn how to separate your ryes from your bourbons based on taste alone. A well-organized tasting should do a lot of the work for you via appropriate glassware and measured pours to keep a lean pace. But you should always aim to keep your own imbibing in check as well.