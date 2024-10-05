What Does It Mean To Order A Rail Drink?
There are many mistakes you can make when ordering a cocktail at a bar, from not knowing how you prefer your martini to ordering an overly complicated drink in a neighborhood sports bar. But one simple error might not seem so obvious: Forgetting to order a rail drink — or at least checking out a bar's selection. A bar's speed rail or well can be a quick means of gauging how fancy (or divey) the establishment is, and you may even discover an affordable gem hiding in plain sight.
"Rail" drinks — a term often used interchangeably with "house" or "well" beverages — are mixed drinks and cocktails that incorporate spirits, liqueurs, and mixers sitting in the speed rail along or under the bar. The selection usually consists of the establishment's most commonly ordered ingredients. They're made easily accessible to the bartender (hence "speed") and often feature less expensive brands chosen to reduce costs and maximize profits for the bar. But not always.
Defining a rail drink — and when to order it
You may be more familiar with the terms "well" or "house drink," depending on where you frequent. In some bars, the well is where the cheapest spirits are held, while the speed rail or rack holds the most popular (not necessarily the same). In others, the well refers specifically to the ice well, and there probably won't be bottles of booze in there for safety reasons. Among bartenders, it seems the term "rail drink" is more popular outside the United States.
"I've never called it a rail drink," Denver bartender and consultant Chad Michael George — who worked for years at the well-regarded Williams & Graham — told Chowhound. "It's the speed rail. But to me, it's always been well spirits and well drinks." So if the bartender stares blankly as you order a rail drink, consider rephrasing your request.
To make things more confusing, Mark Schettler, a hospitality consultant in New Orleans who has bartended for 20 years, told us that bartenders may use terms more casually among themselves. "'In the rail or well' means the bottle is in the speed rail, but 'rail/well spirits' means a bottom-shelf spirit, no matter where it is physically placed," he said.
Depending on the bar, the rail may actually hold premium labels as part of a promotion or because the business presents an upscale vibe. So check the bottles before you order. It's possible your favorite brand is there and available at a happy hour price.
Cocktails commonly available as rail drinks
Whether they're called rail, well, or house drinks, the idea is that they're fairly straightforward, made with few ingredients, and not dependent on a specific brand, age statement, or expression. The most common rail options are the two-ingredient orders: rum and coke, vodka tonic, vodka cranberry, martini, etc. The idea is you're going for one spirit and one mixer. Garnish with a lime or olive, and boom — you're ready to drink.
It's also likely you can order versions of most of the popular cocktails: Margaritas, Manhattans, or Mick Jagger's one-time favorite, the tequila sunrise. What you should avoid requesting are brand-specific spirits (also known as call drinks) or drinks that, while popular, use obscure ingredients, such as the bourbon-based paper plane. Cocktails that require blended or refrigerated ingredients, like a piña colada, may not be available in the rail. But again, read the room. If it's a dive bar or simple corner business, it's unlikely the rail drinks are going to get too complex. A craft cocktail spot or speakeasy, on the other hand, may have a pretty diverse list of choices.