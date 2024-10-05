What Does It Mean To Order A Rail Drink?

You may be more familiar with the terms "well" or "house drink," depending on where you frequent. In some bars, the well is where the cheapest spirits are held, while the speed rail or rack holds the most popular (not necessarily the same). In others, the well refers specifically to the ice well, and there probably won't be bottles of booze in there for safety reasons. Among bartenders, it seems the term "rail drink" is more popular outside the United States.

"I've never called it a rail drink," Denver bartender and consultant Chad Michael George — who worked for years at the well-regarded Williams & Graham — told Chowhound. "It's the speed rail. But to me, it's always been well spirits and well drinks." So if the bartender stares blankly as you order a rail drink, consider rephrasing your request.

To make things more confusing, Mark Schettler, a hospitality consultant in New Orleans who has bartended for 20 years, told us that bartenders may use terms more casually among themselves. "'In the rail or well' means the bottle is in the speed rail, but 'rail/well spirits' means a bottom-shelf spirit, no matter where it is physically placed," he said.

Depending on the bar, the rail may actually hold premium labels as part of a promotion or because the business presents an upscale vibe. So check the bottles before you order. It's possible your favorite brand is there and available at a happy hour price.