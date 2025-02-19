It's Easier Than You Think To Avoid Overspending At The Bar
Going out for drinks with friends, coworkers, or a romantic interest is a cornerstone of social activity. While it seems Gen-Z might be pulling away from the ritual, the act of meeting at a bar or pub to trade stories and blow off steam dates back to at least Shakespeare and Chaucer, if not more ancient societies. However, an evening out can get expensive quickly. One drink turns to three, and suddenly you're buying a round for the house.
While there's no way to avoid the rising prices of food and drink, there are some tips and tricks to help prevent overspending. Eating a large meal before heading to the bar helps, since it slows the rate of alcohol absorption in the small intestine, reducing the urge to suck down several drinks. Sticking to a predetermined budget is a good practice to stick to as well. Once you're at the venue however, you need some real tips and tricks to help watch every penny. So, just as we've previously offered up cost-saving tips when you're buying wine, we've rounded up a few guidelines when you have the bar menu in hand.
One place you never want to skimp: tipping. If you've scored a great Groupon, you're getting full service at a reduced price. At least tip properly on your total bill. But if you have the scratch, consider tipping as if you were paying full price for any discounted drinks and food.
Map out happy hours
That's happy hours, plural. Most bars have a happy hour (except in states where it's illegal), but not all happy hours are created equal. Two big pitfalls are early, short periods in which to drink at a discount (a happy hour that's only sixty minutes long? C'mon!). The other is substandard drink fare. If a bar's happy hour consists of a vodka soda, one white wine, and one mid-level pilsner, move along.
Instead, scope the neighborhood for later, longer discount periods. In downtown Napa, California, for example, you'll find many happy hours wrapping by 6 p.m., but a few places go the extra mile. The Grove at Copia, hosts an indoor happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. An outdoor happy hour in the garden (year-round) runs till 8 p.m., and includes deals on drinks, wood-fired pizzas, and appetizers. Even if you arrive in the last 10 minutes, that's one drink of the evening that doesn't cost as much.
Likewise, finding a spot that offers more than just a couple of standard options at happy hour is worth the hunt. In New York City, where cocktails regularly breach the $20-mark, Fresh Kills in Brooklyn offers a truly special happy hour. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, you'll find all of their high-quality craft cocktails for $10 instead of $14. Building a database of great happy hours is a lifelong pursuit, but one that pays off.
Look for the deals
Though they're not always advertised, there are a number of ways to score savings beyond happy hour. Groupon regularly offers coupons for cocktails and beer at various venues (almost certainly) near you. While endless drinks deals seem less common these days amid higher prices and more responsible drinking, there are still deals to be had. Casa Maguey in Claremont, California, offers bottomless mimosas with its weekend brunches (they also have $5 Cadillac margaritas on Thursdays).
Another "in" for drinks deals is to watch for brand promotions. If a beer or tequila is hosting an event, you're likely to enjoy free tastings or discounted drinks. You may even stumble across a brand ambassador or actual brewer who can answer questions about that $4 IPA. Spin the wheel and win some free swag to boot.
If you're serious about pursuing discounted drinks, keep a running calendar of bar anniversaries. Some bars host a party each year with drink discounts, no cover, or other deals. Plan to be in town for a bar's 10th or 25th anniversary, and you may luck into pricing that harkens back to the bar's launch year.
Arrive early or on quiet nights
If the goal is to socialize, rather than dance the night away, consider arriving when the doors open. Not only might you score happy hour pricing, but many bars that later morph into hopping clubs don't impose a cover charge (or have steeply discounted entry fees) during those first few hours. Going out while the night is young and things are quiet should also make it less tempting to splurge on expensive bottle service.
The busiest nights often feature long lines and pricey cover charges. At 1923 Live, a Prohibition-themed bar at the Venetian in Las Vegas, many nights you'll find a variety of performers and a hefty cover charge. But on NOLA Nights (Fridays and Saturdays), general admission is free and guests can reserve VIP seating (up to six per table) until 1:30 a.m. with no cover charge. There's a fee for the seat, but you get two drinks per person (that could add up to 12 "free" drinks), a group photo, and three hours in which to enjoy live music and burlesque performances from your fancy table.
Order half pints and tiny 'tinis
You don't have to drink the jumbo scorpion bowl. No seriously, you don't. Many bars offer smaller portions if you know how to ask. With beer, it's often a half-pint or a tasting glass. Some have a glass called a pony (more common in Australia, but it pops up in brewery bars), that ranges anywhere from one ounce to about five ounces (a pint is 16 ounces). In fact, ordering a half-pour is a good way to discover cool new beers while traveling.
Meanwhile tiny cocktails have become a thing. In some bars they're offered as a free welcome drink or as an after-dinner amuse bouche. Alternatively, it may be a standard menu option. The year-old Tusk Bar in Manhattan offers "make it a mini" versions of some of its martinis. These typically run $12 to the full-sized version's $22 (perfect for oyster pairings). And Milady's, also in NYC, has "cheeky" sized versions of some of its cocktails for $12, in contrast with a "full figured" version at $20.
Tasting menus and flights can be a pretty sweet deal featuring smaller servings. With a flight, you'll get dainty pours of three to five beers, wines, or cocktails, sometimes at a great deal (though not always). Flights will often highlight a specific theme, like a given wine region or new beers on tap. So, those tastings can add up to more booze for less money. You'll also receive more than the generic "red or white" option in too many by-the-glass menus.
Go ahead and order the cheapest item
Whether it's a $3 PBR or a $15 bottle of wine at the bottom of the menu, inexpensive doesn't automatically mean bad. Particularly when it comes to wine, a good sommelier will have a variety of price points represented, and it's never their goal to embarrass anyone for ordering an inexpensive bottle. Some bars even focus on affordable wines. At the scrappy 1856 in Portland, Oregon, there is an emphasis on local and regional wines, beers, and ciders at affordable prices. According to one round-up of the city's top wine bars, it features some of the most affordable glasses and half glasses around. If you join the wine club, you'll score a free tasting flight of the bottles you buy, and discounted additional flights for you or friends. Plus, there's never any corkage fee.
Remember that zero proof and non-alcohol versions (there's a difference) often run less expensive than their spirited counterparts. But that doesn't mean they aren't enjoyable. At the aforementioned Tusk Bar, high-quality zero proof cocktails are available at about $5 per glass less than the other cocktails. This alcohol-free drinking will also make you feel less compelled to spend even more money at the all-night taco wagon following last call.