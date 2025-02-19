It's Easier Than You Think To Avoid Overspending At The Bar

Going out for drinks with friends, coworkers, or a romantic interest is a cornerstone of social activity. While it seems Gen-Z might be pulling away from the ritual, the act of meeting at a bar or pub to trade stories and blow off steam dates back to at least Shakespeare and Chaucer, if not more ancient societies. However, an evening out can get expensive quickly. One drink turns to three, and suddenly you're buying a round for the house.

While there's no way to avoid the rising prices of food and drink, there are some tips and tricks to help prevent overspending. Eating a large meal before heading to the bar helps, since it slows the rate of alcohol absorption in the small intestine, reducing the urge to suck down several drinks. Sticking to a predetermined budget is a good practice to stick to as well. Once you're at the venue however, you need some real tips and tricks to help watch every penny. So, just as we've previously offered up cost-saving tips when you're buying wine, we've rounded up a few guidelines when you have the bar menu in hand.

One place you never want to skimp: tipping. If you've scored a great Groupon, you're getting full service at a reduced price. At least tip properly on your total bill. But if you have the scratch, consider tipping as if you were paying full price for any discounted drinks and food.