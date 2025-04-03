Baked Vs Steamed Cake: Which Method Creates The Ideal Texture?

A steamed cake gets its texture because the moisture-rich cooking environment doesn't allow it to dry out. Many steamed cake recipes can also be lighter on oil or butter. Fats, in general, help keep cake moist. Since the oven is already doing that with steam, you can achieve a tender, moist crumb despite using less fat, along with a texture that is dense but also light. In fact, steamed cakes may even appear moist enough to be raw. Always stick a toothpick into the center. If it comes out clean, the cake is cooked through.

When making a steamed cake, whether on a stovetop steaming pot (which can take longer) or in a Nuwave Combi Steam Oven or similar model, you can't simply take any baked cake recipe and cook it with steam. The best types of cakes for steaming are spongey ones that benefit from this texture. Simple chocolate, vanilla sponge, and fruit cakes work well. Since the entire cake will have an even texture, steamed cakes aren't the best for topping with anything you'd want to get crispy, toasty, or caramelized.

If you find the texture too dense, consider reducing the amount of batter you're putting into the tin. A thinner layer of batter rises to become a fluffier cake when steamed. Thus, steamed cakes are also a good option for layered cakes where you can split the batter into two tins to get two fluffy sponge cakes, which you can combine with icing in the middle.