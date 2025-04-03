It's always a good idea to keep a frozen pizza on hand for busy nights. Pair it with a simple salad, and you've got a reasonably healthy, low-maintenance meal. Of course, there's a huge variety of frozen pizza brands available. If you don't already have a favorite, you run the risk of grabbing one with a tough crust, cheese that doesn't melt, or disappointingly sparse toppings. Trader Joe's has at least 14 frozen pizza and flatbread options, which Chowhound has ranked from worst to best, making your decision easier if you're a frequent Trader Joe's shopper.

Before we dive into the worst on the list, it's worth noting that flatbread and pizza are very similar, however, pizza tends to have a thicker crust and more sauce and toppings. Out of the 14 products Chowhound ranked, 10 were pizzas, and four were flatbreads. Perhaps surprisingly, all four flatbreads ranked sixth or higher, with the number-one spot taken by Trader Joe's Tarte aux Champignons flatbread. A far cry from this delight, however, was the BBQ Chicken pizza, coming in at number 14.

The BBQ Chicken pizza, described as being "topped with tangy BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and gouda cheese, and red onions," was judged to have a cardboard-like texture, way too little cheese, and meat that was "shriveled and dry." Both the taste and the aftertaste were bad enough that the reviewers couldn't finish the pie.