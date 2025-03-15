Pizza Vs Flatbread: What's The Difference?

Neither pizza or flatbread require too much of an introduction. Both are cherished for their deliciousness and for their seemingly infinite customizability. But since there's somewhat of an overlap between how you can use these two dishes, it's understandable that some confusion might arise when you try to actually differentiate pizza and flatbread. After all, the invention of pizza, as we know, it was heavily influenced by flatbread. So how do you tell them apart?

There are also several key differences that separate pizza and flatbread The main intrinsic difference is the presence or absence of a leavening agent. Pizza dough and flatbread dough both consist of similar ingredients, but pizza dough also includes yeast. Additionally there are also differences in how they're prepared, the other ingredients that they utilize, and the flavors that they present. Needless to say, there's enough separating the two dishes to make them completely distinct dishes, even if they are related.