Is A Watermelon That's Split In The Center Safe To Eat?

You've gone through the whole rigmarole. You picked a watermelon from the pile at your local grocers or farmers market and toted it to your car and into your kitchen to slice. The whole time, your mind prepares for the inevitable joy and delight of cutting your melon into sticks, cubes, triangles, or whatever shape you so please, colorful flesh bursting with juicy flavor. But then, when you actually cut into the fruit, instead of finding a juicy interior, you're met with a split center. The split can vary in size, from a small slit to a large gap with the interior fruit divided into several sections. For many watermelon enjoyers, a split center may be off-putting or even concerning. One might be left to wonder whether or not these split melons are even safe to eat.

If safety is your concern, you need not worry, as split center watermelons, also called hollow heart watermelons, are completely safe to eat. In fact, they might even be sweeter than your average watermelon. So what causes a hollow heart in a watermelon? Let's dig in. Simply put, that split in your melon is caused by a lack of proper pollination. The phenomenon is most likely to impact seedless varieties of watermelon, and is more likely to occur in fruits that have been placed more than six feet apart from a pollinizer plant during growth. If a watermelon plant isn't properly pollinated, it won't be able to fully mature, thus it is more likely to have a hollow heart.