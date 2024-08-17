Yellow Watermelon Vs. Red Watermelon: Can You Taste A Difference?

What could be more delicious and refreshing than a nice slice of watermelon? In addition to being a sweet and tasty treat, watermelon is a great way to stay hydrated beyond drinking water, and it's also a great source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and fiber. While almost everyone is familiar with watermelon in its vibrant red form, fewer people are aware of the fruit's yellow variety.

Advertisement

Yellow watermelon has a lot in common with its red relative, but there are some minor differences between the two fruits. Knowing what to expect from a bite might help you decide if you want to try something a bit more unique. Yellow watermelon is slightly sweeter than its red counterpart and has a honey-like flavor with notes of apricot. Conversely, red watermelon is tangier with notes of cucumber. The two melon varieties also have different textures, with yellow having denser, less watery flesh than red.

There are several different varieties of yellow watermelon, including Yellow Crimson, which is a sweeter version of the red variety Crimson Sweet, and Mountain Sweet Yellow, which can weigh more than 25 pounds per melon! No matter which variety you select, yellow watermelon is a juicy, refreshing, and healthy snack, although it does have slightly different nutritional benefits than red watermelon.

Advertisement