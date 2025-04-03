Is Four Roses Bourbon Gluten-Free?

Four Roses, which has roots that go back to the 19th century, is a highly respected Kentucky distillery with impeccable standards. The company leverages two different mash bills, depending on the product, using 60% or 75% corn along with much smaller percentages of barley and rye. Like other distilled liquors, bourbon is generally considered by the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to be gluten-free as long the distillery uses best practices to eliminate the possibility of gluten-containing ingredients entering into the finished bottle of liquor. While there can be gluten contamination if whiskey has been aged in beer barrels, or it features added flavors, Four Roses straight bourbon is aged in new, charred oak barrels and contains no additives.

Those with celiac, an autoimmune disease in which gluten can damage the small intestine, have to be especially wary when it comes to accidentally ingesting gluten. While Four Roses can be considered gluten-free, if you're particularly sensitive you should air on the side of caution. That's especially true when it comes to bourbon cocktails. For instance, while the bourbon in a Manhattan may be gluten-free, the bitters may not be. Even the maraschino cherry garnish could contain trace amounts of gluten. Whether to sip it straight or with a mixer is up to you, but there's no denying the benefit of a properly distilled, straight bourbon for the gluten-free crowd.