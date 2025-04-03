Is Four Roses Bourbon Gluten-Free?
Anyone with celiac disease or gluten intolerance has learned by necessity to be their own advocate, whether it's poring over ingredient lists at the grocery store or asking a server to make sure a dish is truly gluten-free. Gluten can pop up in the least likely of places; Even McDonald's hash browns contain wheat derivatives like beef flavoring. But, at least when it comes to bourbon — including the storied Kentucky brand, Four Roses — gluten-free fans should be able to enjoy a tipple.
While Four Roses, like all bourbon, must be made from at least 51% corn (which is gluten-free), its other ingredients — barley and rye — are not. But thanks to the distillation process, bourbon is gluten-free since gluten proteins are removed from the final product. At a basic level, during distillation, volatile compounds like alcohol rise to the top of the still and are siphoned off. Since gluten proteins are heavier and non-volatile, they sink to the bottom and don't make it into the final distilled liquid. For the record, Four Roses distills its bourbon twice.
Four Roses has no additives but be wary of mixers
Four Roses, which has roots that go back to the 19th century, is a highly respected Kentucky distillery with impeccable standards. The company leverages two different mash bills, depending on the product, using 60% or 75% corn along with much smaller percentages of barley and rye. Like other distilled liquors, bourbon is generally considered by the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to be gluten-free as long the distillery uses best practices to eliminate the possibility of gluten-containing ingredients entering into the finished bottle of liquor. While there can be gluten contamination if whiskey has been aged in beer barrels, or it features added flavors, Four Roses straight bourbon is aged in new, charred oak barrels and contains no additives.
Those with celiac, an autoimmune disease in which gluten can damage the small intestine, have to be especially wary when it comes to accidentally ingesting gluten. While Four Roses can be considered gluten-free, if you're particularly sensitive you should air on the side of caution. That's especially true when it comes to bourbon cocktails. For instance, while the bourbon in a Manhattan may be gluten-free, the bitters may not be. Even the maraschino cherry garnish could contain trace amounts of gluten. Whether to sip it straight or with a mixer is up to you, but there's no denying the benefit of a properly distilled, straight bourbon for the gluten-free crowd.