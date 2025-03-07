Is Bourbon Gluten-Free?

Sometimes, life just calls for a little bourbon. The Kentucky Derby isn't the same without the iconic mint julep, and you simply can't make a perfect Old Fashioned without this smoky, sweet, unique type of whiskey. It's great in cocktails and on the rocks, the kind of drink you might even want served neat, with a cigar or long conversation. However, is it gluten-free?

Luckily, it is! There are so many wonderful nuances to explore when it comes to bourbon, and you can join in the adventure if you're following a gluten-free diet. Bourbon is considered gluten-free and most bourbons are considered safe to consume for those with celiac disease. So grab a bottle, and start mixing.