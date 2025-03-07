Is Bourbon Gluten-Free?
Sometimes, life just calls for a little bourbon. The Kentucky Derby isn't the same without the iconic mint julep, and you simply can't make a perfect Old Fashioned without this smoky, sweet, unique type of whiskey. It's great in cocktails and on the rocks, the kind of drink you might even want served neat, with a cigar or long conversation. However, is it gluten-free?
Luckily, it is! There are so many wonderful nuances to explore when it comes to bourbon, and you can join in the adventure if you're following a gluten-free diet. Bourbon is considered gluten-free and most bourbons are considered safe to consume for those with celiac disease. So grab a bottle, and start mixing.
The distillation process is what makes bourbon gluten-free
Most bourbon you'll find on the market today is made from ingredients that do contain gluten — including wheat, barley, and rye. The distillation process, however, effectively removes all gluten from the booze and leaves you with a bottle of gluten-free, oak barrel-aged whiskey.
If you're still feeling a bit wary, you can find types of bourbon that are made from corn with absolutely no gluten-containing ingredients in the mash that is used in manufacturing. Go for brands like Evan Williams, Four Roses, Jim Beam, and Wild Turkey for a corn-based bourbon that's especially gluten-free. Once you get your favorite style of gluten-free bourbon, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite drink, whether it's a cozy Winter Woods espresso martini or a bittersweet Boulevardier. You can even find other gluten-free bourbon treats, such as Evan William's Bourbon Black Cherries, to give your drink an elevated boost. Happy sipping!