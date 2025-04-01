If The Tang Of Kimchi Is Too Much, You Should Try This Sweeter Version

Few fermented vegetable dishes have achieved the iconic status of kimchi. All the attention surrounding this Korean specialty is easy to understand. Kimchi is both scrumptious and endlessly malleable: You can enjoy it raw, craft a stew, use it as salad topper, sauté it, or even put it on a sandwich. Yet especially in the U.S., consumers are often only accustomed to the tangy, spicy, and umami-laden baechu type of kimchi.

Nevertheless, there are more underrated kimchi varieties you need to try, with each style catering to a certain palate. So say the acidity of kimchi is too much for you — perhaps you're turned off from pickled vegetables generally. Well, sample a type called baechu geotjori. This style is prepared for fresh consumption, with no fermentation process. Almost like a well-seasoned salad, it involves many of the same components as a classic napa cabbage kimchi.

The green is cut up and seasoned with allium aromatics, spicy gochugaru, and sweeteners like sugar or syrup. However, the lack of fermentation develops neither acidity nor sweetness in the kimchi. Instead, the ingredients establish the palate; hence why the added sugar compensates. Depending on the rendition, the flavor profile can lean spicy or salty, and often delectably sweet.