The Convenient Item You Can Buy At McDonald's That Not Enough People Know About

Cost is not the only reason to buy McDonald's ice, either, it's also better quality than some of the varieties you can get at grocery and convenience stores. The pieces are medium-sized rectangular chips that are easy to break apart for a cooler without having to hit the bag against a hard surface. In your mouth (and in a drink), the ice is crunchy, and doesn't melt too quickly, which is nice for certain types of cocktails. If you're not convinced, just check out the ice in your next fountain drink — it's the same stuff.

You can buy ice at most McDonald's locations, but be prepared if your cashier doesn't know what you're talking about, as it's not listed on the menu. Not a lot of people come to the store just for ice, so you may need to ask the person at the counter or the drive-thru to talk to a manager. It's also not a bad idea to call ahead to see if your local store sells ice, as most McDonald's locations are franchise-owned and may have different policies. Stores like the new On The Go concept, which doesn't have any indoor seating, may also not stock bags of ice for sale since they have a smaller footprint with presumably less storage space. But if you get turned down in one location, chances are there's another McDonald's nearby that'll be happy to oblige.