The Convenient Item You Can Buy At McDonald's That Not Enough People Know About
The first thing most of us think of when someone suggests a stop at McDonald's is probably a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and large fries. The restaurant has more than just burgers, however, and we're not talking about things on McDonald's secret menu. There's one convenient item that not a lot of people know about: bags of ice. Whether you're in charge of ice for a party, or need to pack up a cooler for a camping trip, McDonald's sells large bags of the frozen stuff very reasonably, and you don't even have to get out of your car.
If you're normally accustomed to hitting the supermarket or convenience store for ice, it's time to break the habit, because McDonald's sells 8-pound bags for as little as 99 cents, practically 1950s prices, although cost can vary from store to store and you might pay as much as $1.50 or $2 — that's still a pretty good deal compared to grocery stores. Even better? You can roll up to the drive-thru and ask for a bag of ice, so if you're pressed for time, or on the road heading to the next campsite or tailgate, there's no need to get out .
McDonald's ice is awesome
Cost is not the only reason to buy McDonald's ice, either, it's also better quality than some of the varieties you can get at grocery and convenience stores. The pieces are medium-sized rectangular chips that are easy to break apart for a cooler without having to hit the bag against a hard surface. In your mouth (and in a drink), the ice is crunchy, and doesn't melt too quickly, which is nice for certain types of cocktails. If you're not convinced, just check out the ice in your next fountain drink — it's the same stuff.
You can buy ice at most McDonald's locations, but be prepared if your cashier doesn't know what you're talking about, as it's not listed on the menu. Not a lot of people come to the store just for ice, so you may need to ask the person at the counter or the drive-thru to talk to a manager. It's also not a bad idea to call ahead to see if your local store sells ice, as most McDonald's locations are franchise-owned and may have different policies. Stores like the new On The Go concept, which doesn't have any indoor seating, may also not stock bags of ice for sale since they have a smaller footprint with presumably less storage space. But if you get turned down in one location, chances are there's another McDonald's nearby that'll be happy to oblige.