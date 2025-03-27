McDonald's New Concept Could Make Fast Food Even Faster

McDonald's has stayed a fast food giant by innovating, adopting, and adapting. From its very beginnings in the 1940s when it helped make California the unofficial birthplace of fast food, speed was a big part of how it got where it is. It all began in 1948 when brothers Dick and Mac McDonald came up with their Speedee Service System that streamlined their business. McDonald's looks to be doing it again with a new concept in Los Angeles — the first of its kind in the U.S. — that opened in December 2024.

It's called an "On the Go" location that's focused on digital and drive-thru orders. It's smaller in size than traditional locations and features a drive-thru open 24 hours. It also has lockers for delivery pickups and a separate mobile pick-up window. But what it doesn't have may be as telling: There's no lobby and no indoor seating. With the fast food business always changing, this may be the burger behemoth's next ploy to stay ahead of the competition.