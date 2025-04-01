Order This If You Want The Absolute Best Steak From LongHorn Steakhouse
As the famous slogan goes, "Beef. It's what's for dinner." And if you're lucky, that beef just might be a steak. While you could cook up a tasty steak for yourself at home — pan searing is a fairly simple method — it's even easier (if not more cost-effective) to dine out at one of the many steakhouse chains available. While your choice might be determined primarily by location and price point, LongHorn Steakhouse is a pretty solid option, if there's one in your area.
And, while ordering steak may seem daunting if you're not overly familiar with the different cuts and terminology, Chowhound has made it easy by ranking the best options at LongHorn Steakhouse. The good news is that even the "worst" steak on the list — the Renegade Sirloin — wasn't bad. It was simply a lean cut, and therefore not quite as tender when cooked to medium. However, the absolute best steak, the Outlaw Ribeye, had it all. It was tender, juicy, well-seasoned, and cost-effective.
The Outlaw Ribeye is a bone-in steak that comes in at 20 ounces. While the size means it's not the cheapest steak on the menu, it's large enough that it makes a good choice if you want to split a meal. Ordering one meal at about $35 rather than two meals at, say, $20 each, naturally brings the overall cost of your ticket down. And you get the best steak to boot.
Relishing ribeye
The Outlaw Ribeye is just one of two ribeye options on the LongHorn menu. Its other option, a boneless, 12-ounce ribeye, is a top-seller and came in third out of seven on Chowhound's ranking. However, at about $27, you'll end up spending more in total if you opt for this smaller version rather than splitting the Outlaw Ribeye. Plus, bone-in steaks are generally considered more tender than boneless steak because of the way the bone acts as an insulator during the cooking process.
While the Outlaw Ribeye is cooked using LongHorn's famous Char Seasoning, a blend designed to enhance the flavor of its bone-in offerings, the regular ribeye is likely cooked with their regular grill seasoning, which Chowhound found a bit more peppery.
If you're wondering exactly what a ribeye is, the answer lies in the name. It's meat taken from the rib area of the cow — to get more specific, it typically comes from between the 6th and 12th ribs. The "eye" in "ribeye" comes from the signature curved line of fat that hugs the central part of the steak. This fat is to thank for the ribeye's exceptionally tender texture. Even outside of LongHorn Steakhouse, it's a very popular cut of beef.