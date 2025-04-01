Order This If You Want The Absolute Best Steak From LongHorn Steakhouse

As the famous slogan goes, "Beef. It's what's for dinner." And if you're lucky, that beef just might be a steak. While you could cook up a tasty steak for yourself at home — pan searing is a fairly simple method — it's even easier (if not more cost-effective) to dine out at one of the many steakhouse chains available. While your choice might be determined primarily by location and price point, LongHorn Steakhouse is a pretty solid option, if there's one in your area.

And, while ordering steak may seem daunting if you're not overly familiar with the different cuts and terminology, Chowhound has made it easy by ranking the best options at LongHorn Steakhouse. The good news is that even the "worst" steak on the list — the Renegade Sirloin — wasn't bad. It was simply a lean cut, and therefore not quite as tender when cooked to medium. However, the absolute best steak, the Outlaw Ribeye, had it all. It was tender, juicy, well-seasoned, and cost-effective.

The Outlaw Ribeye is a bone-in steak that comes in at 20 ounces. While the size means it's not the cheapest steak on the menu, it's large enough that it makes a good choice if you want to split a meal. Ordering one meal at about $35 rather than two meals at, say, $20 each, naturally brings the overall cost of your ticket down. And you get the best steak to boot.