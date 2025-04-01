The Secret Ingredient To Make Store-Bought Waffle Mix Taste Homemade Has Been In Your Kitchen All Along

Making waffles from scratch can be a bit of a chore, especially if you're making them for a lazy weekend meal. Fortunately, there are several ways to elevate store-bought mix, like adding melted butter to the waffle batter to elevate both texture and flavor. Another great hack that gives waffles a distinctive homemade feel is adding yeast to store-bought mix. Using yeast as a leavening agent instead of baking powder gives the waffles a heartier texture and that distinctive, lightly fermented taste similar to what one finds in sourdough bread.

Even though waffles have a long history in America that goes back to the 1700s, they originally came from Europe. Belgium is considered synonymous with the waffle, and the popular Belgian liege waffle is made using yeast as a leavening agent.

To give your store-bought waffle mix the Belgian upgrade, all you need is a pinch of yeast in the batter. At what point in the recipe you add it to the mix depends on the type of yeast you use, and how long you let the batter rest after adding the yeast will determine just how prominent the yeasty flavor in the waffles is. While getting the full effect of the yeast requires you to rest the batter overnight, you can also make quick modifications to the recipe to reduce the resting time to as little as 10 minutes.